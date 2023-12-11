AMD Celebrates National STEM Day With Middle School Students

MENAFN - 3BL) AMD recently partnered with professional soccer team Austin FC, EK Fluid Gaming and two educational organizations to welcome more than 100 students and educational staff for a hands-on day of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning in celebration of National STEM Day in the United States. To participants' great excitement, the event was hosted at the team's major league stadium in Austin, Texas.

More than 50 AMD volunteers guided sixth, seventh and eighth grade students from Manor New Tech Middle School and Breakthrough Central Texas through the process of building a computer. The students learned how to install AMD RyzenTM 7000 Series CPUs and AMD RadeonTM GPUs along with all the other components to build a PC. Student and volunteer cheers echoed throughout the room as teams powered up their completed systems and witnessed their achievement as the colorful RGB displays started to glow.

“We are honored to partner with local school districts, companies and community leaders and volunteers to provide opportunities to spark creativity and interest in a variety of postsecondary pathways. Through our partnership with AMD, Breakthrough students engage in STEM out-of-school learning, hands-on projects, and have the opportunity to learn about STEM career paths thanks to activities and guidance shared by AMD volunteers. Together, we are helping create first-generation college aspirants and supporting today's students to become tomorrow's leader,” remarked Michael Griffith, Executive Director of Breakthrough Central Texas.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor , STEM careers are projected to grow nearly 11 percent from 2022-2032, outpacing the rate of non-STEM careers by more than 4 times. With 2022 median wages for STEM careers more than double that of non-STEM careers, AMD wants to help prepare the next generation of students for and help them envision themselves in STEM professions. As part of the company's Digital Impact goal to benefit 100 million people by 2025 , AMD invests in STEM education programs like this computer build to get technology into students' hands and allow it to ignite imagination and exploration.

“AMD is proud to work with our partners to create an event that highlights the importance of STEM education. This is a great way to introduce students to new careers and new possibilities – all while having fun. We want students to walk away feeling curious and empowered and take that with them throughout their educational journey,” said Susan Moore, Corporate Vice President, Corporate Responsibility and Government Affairs at AMD.

The 20 new computer systems assembled at the event will continue to pay it forward as a donation to Manor New Tech Middle School. These computers will support nearly 400 students in their Career and Technical Education Programs, and the students who built them will have the joy of seeing their handiwork inspire other students for years to come.

