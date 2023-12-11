Vision 2047 Will Be Scripted By People: PM Modi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a drive to source ideas from the youth for a blueprint to make India a developed country with a $30 trillion economy by 2047 and said every citizen will actively participate in the planning to vice chancellors of universities at a virtual event, Modi said the road map of progress will not be decided by the government alone but by the nation.“Every citizen of the country will have input and active participation in it,” an official statement from the Prime Minister's office said, quoting him speaking at the event. Modi also launched a platform for crowdsourcing ideas and cited campaigns such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital India, resilience during the pandemic, and 'vocal for local' as examples of public participation said suggestions could be given in a designated portal or MyGov portal.“Viksit Bharat has to be built only through Sabka Prayas (everyone's effort),” Modi was quoted saying policy think tank NITI Aayog on Sunday said that for achieving developed country status, a business-as-usual approach will not do said the initiative offers a chance to hundreds of thousands of youngsters to contribute ideas for nation building is expected to unveil a vision 2047 document in January. At present, central ministries are working on this document.



