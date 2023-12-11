Garlic Prices Double Amid Dwindling Supplies, Hit ₹400 Per Kg In Some Areas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Garlic prices have soared in recent days - hitting ₹400 per kg in some area - amid a drop in supply. Reports indicate that the popular spice is now selling for ₹300 to ₹400 per kg at some retail markets. Crops were damaged in several areas by unseasonal rainfall during October and November. Prices are expected to remain high until the new crop hits the market have doubled over the past six weeks with retail prices currently ranging from ₹180-300 per kg for various qualities in different markets. According to an Economic Times report, garlic is now being sold for an average of ₹130-140 per kg in the wholesale market. The wholesale rate of high quality garlic remains between ₹220-250 per kg.

Farmers have been left reeling due to drought and unseasonal rainfall in recent months. Typically garlic prices also rise during the winter months as supplies dwindle. The development comes even as India continues to grapple with an onion crisis READ: After eye-watering prices, Centre tells states to expand onion farm acreageAccording to a Times of India report quoting APMC traders, the situation is unlikely to improve in the near future. Adverse weather conditions have led to a poor crop in Maharashtra even as supplies from the southern states dwindled. APMC wholesale yards in the western state are now selling the pungent bulbs 150-250 per kg. This in turn has catapulte the retail prices to ₹300-400 per kg.\"With local supply being squeezed due to saturated stock and scanty production because of insufficient rainfall during monsoon and unseasonal rain later we have to depend on supply from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh that has been an expensive affair,\" Ashok Valunj, Mumbai APMC director told Times of India the past few months adverse weather conditions have hit garlic supplies in several ways. Farmers in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh for example, suffered losses worth lakhs of rupees in September after a sudden bout of rainfall. The farmers at the Krishi Upaj Mandi were unable to save their garlic from water amid the heavy rainshower.

(With inputs from agencies)



MENAFN11122023007365015876ID1107573623