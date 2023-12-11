FBI Director Christopher Wray Meets CBI Counterpart, Discusses Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray met his Indian counterpart Praveen Sood, the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in New Delhi on Monday and discussed, among others, ways to bolster exchange of information to tackle threats posed by organized crime networks.“The meeting focused on strengthening exchange of information on criminal matters, for improved coordination in combating transnational crimes and sharing of expertise in investigation of technology-enabled crimes. Both agencies recognized the challenges posed by organized crime networks, cyber-enabled financial crimes, ransomware threats, economic crimes and transnational crimes,” a press release issued by the CBI said meeting comes after the US released an indictment implicating an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, in a plot to assassinate pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The indictment also links Gupta to an Indian intelligence official, who is thought to have directed the plot. The FBI played a role in investigating the case against Gupta. India had constituted an inquiry committee to look into the inputs provided by the US on the matter. The US made it clear that the issue had been taken up at the highest levels bilaterally. International media reports also indicated that Washington had briefed its diplomatic allies on the case Bagchi, the official spokesperson of India's ministry of external affairs, indicated that the visit came as part of security cooperation between the two countries. Wray's visit was preceded by visits by Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns and director of national intelligence Avril Haines, according to numerous reports. These visits served to highlight the seriousness with which Washington took the Pannun case.“The need to expedite sharing of evidence and for closer assistance in bringing criminals and fugitives to face justice was deliberated. It was also discussed to exchange best practices of FBI Academy, Quantico, and CBI Academy, Ghaziabad,” the CBI's statement added reports suggested that the Pannun case as well as discussions on China are expected to be taken up during Wray's visit.

