(MENAFN- The Rio Times) From 2003 to 2021, Brazil witnessed nearly one million homicides, an alarming statistic reported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.



It shows the severity of violence the country faces. Brazil has led the UN's homicide ranking since 2001.



That year, it surpassed India with over 45,000 homicide cases. Mexico, Colombia, and Russia also rank high on this list.



2017 saw the highest annual homicide count under President Michel Temer. Over 63,000 lives were lost.



The next year, 2016, had over 61,000 homicides. This coincided with the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff.





Lowest Murder Rate Under Bolsonaro

The lowest homicide rates occurred during Jair Bolsonaro's presidency. His first year in office recorded around 44,000 deaths.



However, in 2020, the numbers increased to nearly 48,000. In 2021, the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazil saw over 45,000 homicides.



This was a period when pandemic restrictions eased, and people were more active outdoors.



During Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's first term, homicides decreased. However, they fluctuated from 2006 to 2008. By the end of Lula's second term, homicide rates increased again.



The UN data shows a continuous rise in homicides through Dilma Rousseff's two terms. A decrease only occurred in 2018, after several years of high rates.



Overall, Brazil's struggle with homicides is evident. Despite various public security plans over 20 years, the country still faces high violence levels.



This ongoing issue requires effective strategies to reduce and prevent such high homicide rates.

MENAFN11122023007421016031ID1107573075