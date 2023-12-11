Brazil’S Economy Faces A Tough 2024, World Bank Warns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, Brazil's economy faces a challenging period, as forecasted by the World Bank.



The bank says that global economic trends could create obstacles despite a promising 2023 with expected inflation drops and above-anticipated growth.



Lower global growth, high interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and China's economic uncertainty may impact Brazil, particularly its commodity prices.



Internal factors also pose challenges for Brazil. A slowdown in agricultural growth , a key GDP contributor in 2023, is a primary concern.



The lack of substantial updates to the Bolsa Família program might also restrict growth.



Nonetheless, Brazil's tax reforms and climate policies have received positive recognition from the World Bank.











The OECD forecasts Brazil's economic growth to slow from 3.0% in 2023 to 1.8% in 2024, with a minor rebound to 2.0% in 2025.



The emphasis is on implementing new fiscal measures and achieving primary deficit targets for economic stability.

Other Countries

Chile shows a mixed but hopeful economic outlook for 2024, recovering from pandemic-induced imbalances.



Anticipated improvements in consumer confidence and economic conditions suggest a brighter future post a 0.5% GDP contraction in 2023.



Uruguay's economy is expected to grow modestly at 0.78% in 2023, a slight increase from the previous forecast of 0.75%.



Forecasts range from no growth to a hopeful rise of 1.2%, indicating cautious optimism.



The World Bank's overview of Latin America and the Caribbean predicts a growth of 2% in 2023, slightly improving from previous low levels.



The forecast for 2024 is 2.3%, signaling a return to pre-pandemic growth rates.



However, the region still faces challenges from global economic effects, such as lower commodity prices and rising G7 interest rates.



In summary, while Brazil, Chile, and Uruguay each face unique economic challenges in 2024, elements of hope and recovery exist in their forecasts.



Global economic trends and national policies will significantly influence their economic directions in the coming year.







MENAFN11122023007421016031ID1107573073