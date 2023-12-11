Israel Strikes Kill Four In Syria, Including Two Hezbollah Fighters

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israeli air strikes near Damascus resulted in the deaths of two Hezbollah fighters and two Syrians collaborating with the Lebanese group. This occurred amidst Israel's conflict with Hamas militants in Gaza.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that two Hezbollah sites in Damascus and a radar battalion near the airport were hit late Sunday.

The Observatory, citing sources in Syria, confirmed the death of two Hezbollah fighters and two Syrian guards, with additional injuries to both fighters and civilians.

Hezbollah acknowledged the loss of two fighters on Monday without detailing the circumstances of their deaths.

Hezbollah disclosed that the two fighters were killed in Syria, as reported by AFP.

Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes in Syria since 2011, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces, including Hezbollah fighters and Syrian military positions, with an increase in attacks following the Israel-Hamas war's commencement on October 7.

Hezbollah has supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war and aligns with Hamas. Meanwhile, Syria reported Israeli air assaults targeting Damascus, with some missiles intercepted and others causing material damage.

