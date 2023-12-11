Volvo's Small SUV With Smallest Carbon Footprint Arrives In The UAE: Fully Electric Volvo EX30 Launches Amid Backdrop Of COP28

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Volvo EX30 has been designed to have the smallest CO2 footprint among their line-up, offering optimal range and tailpipe-emission-free mobility.



Inspired by nature, the Volvo EX30 embodies Scandinavian design principles through its exterior, interior, lighting and materials. The Volvo EX30 is available for advanced bookings through

Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises is known for setting the standard in premium, innovative, environment-friendly driving in the UAE through their distinctive line-up of Volvo models. Now with the new launch, the automotive distributor takes things up several notches, as the new Volvo EX30 gears up to accelerate EV adoption in the country. The launch falls against the backdrop of a historic COP28 taking place in the UAE, where sustainability and green mobility are in focus with the mission to drive the transition towards zero emission cars. This was the ideal strategic moment to launch the Volvo EX30 in the UAE.

Available for advance booking now, the EX30 is Volvo's first small premium SUV and expands the constantly growing, all-electric offering to four models.

A cornerstone of Volvo Cars' electrification strategy and key in delivering to the brand's growth ambitions, the EX30 launch comes close on the heels of the Al-Futtaim Group being announced as the Strategic E-Mobility Partner of COP28, running until 12 December 2023, at Expo City Dubai.

A diversified business conglomerate, Al-Futtaim Group's participation in the historic global gathering at COP28 is a testament to its dynamic leadership across core economic sectors, including automotive, in the UAE and the Group's long-standing commitment to sustainability.

Oscar Rivoli, Managing Director at Al-Futtaim's Trading Enterprises, said:“We are proud to announce the launch of the Volvo EX30 with Al-Futtaim Group being named COP28's Strategic E-Mobility Partner. The newest addition to Volvo's fully electric fleet, the Volvo EX30 is a compact SUV with a purpose-driven mission and a mighty green impact, delivering on everything customers want from a Volvo alongside the smallest CO2 footprint of any Volvo car to date. Like any Volvo, it's an outstanding product which is safe and designed around people and their needs, while reinforcing Al-Futtaim's Group commitment to sustainability and the market's unwavering demand for the fast-growing EV segment.”

As a small SUV that does big Volvo things, the new fully electric Volvo EX30 is designed to be as safe as you would expect. It is designed to have the smallest CO2 footprint of any Volvo car to date, and to make people's lives safer, more convenient and more enjoyable through cutting-edge technology and Scandinavian design.

The EX30 embodies all of Volvo's design values in a smaller format. A long wheelbase, large wheels and equal overhangs bring balance and refinement to the exterior. It's distinctly electric, with a confident face, closed shield and a digital rendition of the Thor's Hammer headlights.

Battery tech that suits every user's needs:

The new EX30 will offer two battery variants from launch: a 51-kilowatt-hour lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) pack and a 69-kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese (NMC) variant, with the bigger option enabling a maximum driving range of 298 miles (480 kilometres).

For drivers who spend most of their time in the city or tend to travel shorter distances between charges, Volvo Cars is offers the Core grade, with a single-motor option with an LFP battery. The LFP standard-range battery, which uses lithium iron phosphate chemistry, is more cost-effective and less resource-intensive to produce, meaning it is the best option for those who don't need maximum range

For maximum range, the EX30 Plus grade comes with an NMC extended-range battery, featuring lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt, and produces its energy more efficiently than the LFP variant. This single-motor, extended range option gives drivers a range of up to 480km between charges.

Finally, if performance is a top priority, there is the option of the Ultra Performance variant in which we pair the NMC battery with an additional second e-motor. This all-wheel drive variant of the EX30 provides 315kW (428hp) and takes you from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds – it's officially Volvo's fastest-accelerating car ever!

Another thing the EX30 does fast is charging. The extended-range Twin Motor variant has a DC charging capacity of up to 153kW, while the standard-range car has a capacity of 134kW. That means drivers can charge their battery from 10 to 80 per cent in a little over 25 minutes. Through the car's centre display and app, you can set the amperage, maximum charging level and when you want to start charging.

Small in size, yet big on safety:

The EX30 is designed to have the lowest carbon footprint of any Volvo car to date and represents an important step forward for Volvo Cars sustainability ambitions. By tackling emissions across the entire production and lifecycle, as well as a considerate use of materials inside and out, Volvo Cars have managed to reduce its total carbon footprint over 200,000 kms of driving to below 30 tonnes.

The EX30 is also designed to be as safe as users would expect from a Volvo and aims to look after both the driver and passengers in hectic urban environments. For example, it includes as standard a special safety feature for bikes that helps to prevent so-called 'dooring' accidents, by alerting when about to open a door in front of a cyclist, scooter or runner.

The EX30 contains state-of-the-art restraint technology, as well as top-notch structural design that fulfills ambitious in-house safety requirements – designed to prepare Volvo cars for various real-world scenarios.

The EX30 also aims to make a driver's life more convenient, more relaxing and more enjoyable inside the car through cutting-edge tech and considerate Scandinavian interior design. Together with a contextual singlescreen User Interface (UX), with Google built-in and running the latest version of Volvo's infotainment system on a 12.3” display, these features all reflect the hallmarks of true Volvo design.

The Volvo EX30 is the first car to include a new generation of the popular Park Pilot Assist feature. It can handle all types of parking spaces, including parallel, curved, perpendicular and diagonal fishbone-style, making parking in tight spaces a breeze.

As with any Volvo car, for the EX30 Volvo Cars have worked closely with tech partners such as Google, Apple and Qualcomm to deliver the best possible user experience. In tandem, working closely with ECARX through jointly owned HaleyTek software joint venture to deliver the best possible infotainment platform for all customers.

A sense of calm:

Of course, the EX30 will also come with a digital key functionality which is both convenient for you and makes it easy to share the car with others. Built on the advanced UWB and CCC industry standards, Volvo's technology will be compatible with a wide range of phone brands and models.

Finally, the Volvo EX30 also comes with a choice of five different ambient lighting themes. Each is inspired by a different Scandinavian landscape and subtly shifting in colour, adding a sense of calm to the interior.

Availability:

The EX30 is available in four grades: Core, Plus, Ultra Performance and Ultra Performance LE with a starting price of AED 149,900.

The EX30 is available for advanced booking now in five exterior colours: Crystal White Metallic, Onyx Black Metallic and Vapour Grey, Moss Yellow and Cloud Blue. Interior colour choices are inspired by Scandinavian nature, with four choices available, including Indigo, Pine, Breeze, and Mist.

About Trading Enterprises – Volvo:

Trading Enterprises, part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, is the exclusive distributor of Volvo cars in the UAE since 1985. The ISO9001:2008 company represents the world-renowned Volvo cars brand well known for its intuitive innovations, safety, environmental performance and Scandinavian design through its sales and after-sales network in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Trading Enterprises – Volvo offers a complete range of premium mobility solutions in the premium segment that includes Sedans (S60 and S90), SUV vehicles (XC40, XC60 and XC90) and Crossover SUVs (C40). Trading Enterprises is regarded as pioneers in the region by Volvo when it comes to adopting Volvo best practices and has introduced the region's first Volvo Retail Experience Showroom and Volvo Personal Service – which offers a human-centric approach to sales and service.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive:

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world's most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group's services span the distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators, and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group's entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day.