Holding Extraordinary Session Of Non-Existent So-Called Artsakh National Assembly Is Unacceptable


12/11/2023 10:10:11 AM

Holding an extraordinary session of the defunct [so-called] "artsakh national assembly" on the territory of Armenia is unacceptable as it will be a bomb for Armenia, Azernews reports, citing Gevorg Papoyan, an MP from the ruling Civil Contract party.

"All this came to Armenia and hold a session of the national assembly here?", Papoyan said and called on "Garabagh politicians" to "come to their senses".

"They did away with Garabagh, they came here and now they want to do away with Armenia? Enough already," the parliamentarian said.

