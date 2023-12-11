Holding Extraordinary Session Of Non-Existent So-Called Artsakh National Assembly Is Unacceptable

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Holding an extraordinary session of the defunct [so-called]
"artsakh national assembly" on the territory of Armenia is
unacceptable as it will be a bomb for Armenia, Azernews reports, citing Gevorg Papoyan, an MP
from the ruling Civil Contract party.
"All this came to Armenia and hold a session of the national
assembly here?", Papoyan said and called on "Garabagh politicians"
to "come to their senses".
"They did away with Garabagh, they came here and now they want
to do away with Armenia? Enough already," the parliamentarian
said.
