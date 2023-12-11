FM Kuleba Calls Rumors About 'Persecution' Of Hungarian Minority In Ukraine 'Big Fake'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The rumors spread by some Hungarian representatives about the alleged 'terrible persecution' of the Hungarian community in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region is a big fake story, which does not stand up to any actual check.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba while talking to journalists in Brussels after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Firstly, we do not do anything terrible to minorities, because they are our citizens. They are all equal to us, regardless of race or ethnicity. Secondly, de facto, today we have organized a trip to the Zakarpattia region for the European ambassadors accredited in Kyiv, so that they could meet with the communities and see everything with their own eyes. We invite everyone to visit the Zakarpattia region. The idea of minorities persecution is a big fake that has been spread,” Kuleba told.

He mentioned that Ukraine had just adopted a law on minority languages, particularly in education and media, which fully addresses the concerns of the Hungarian government that have been expressed for years. Ukraine has revised a controversial reform in the education system, and today Romania has confirmed that it considers this new legislation acceptable, as it meets the expectations of the Romanian minority.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy expressed hope that, during the upcoming meeting with the Hungarian foreign minister, the parties would consider Hungary's newly arisen concerns.