Cost Of Departure From Occupation Reaches UAH 20-30 Thousand Per Person - Fedorov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The cost of leaving the temporarily occupied territory can reach 20-30 thousand hryvnias per person, and the journey can take up to five days.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said this on the air of the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"We record the departure of residents from the occupied territories, and we help many of them. We help, first of all, by prescribing routes, having information from many of our residents about which checkpoints are easier to pass through and which are more difficult. Also, for a long time, our international partners have been helping us with compensation for people, because this is an expensive way and can cost up to UAH 20-30 thousand per person," he said.

On Telegram, Fedorov clarified that this journey is long, taking up to five days, and is possible in several directions: through Crimea or Melitopol-Mariupol-Novoazovsk and on to Georgia, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, or to Ukraine via the Kolotilovka-Pokrovske crossing on the border of Russia and the Sumy region.

After people return to the government-controlled territory, they register with humanitarian centers and receive assistance (starting with humanitarian aid and continuing with the preparation of all necessary documents).

As reported, there are four 'Same Tyt' assistance centers in Ukraine - in the Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Lviv and Dnipro - that provide the necessary support to the displaced from the Melitopol region.