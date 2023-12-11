Enemy Kh-59 Missile Downed In Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Kh-59 guided air-launched missile has been intercepted by Ukraine's air defense units in the Dnipropetrovsk region's Kryvyi Rih district.
The relevant statement was made by the East Air Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“As of 03:00 p.m., the East Air Command destroyed the Kh-59
guided air-launched missile in the Dnipropetrovsk region's Kryvyi Rih district,” the report states.
A reminder that, on the night of December 11, 2023, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's territory with eight ballistic missiles and 18 Shahed-type loitering munitions. Ukraine's air defense units destroyed all enemy targets.
