Azerbaijan Appraises Collaborative Strifes To Foil Climate Change - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 11. Azerbaijan realizes
the importance of collective efforts to combat climate change,
Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar
Babayev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the COP28 conference in Dubai (UAE).
"We extend our appreciation to the current Presidency for their
guidance and support during COP28. We are committed to closely
collaborating with the United Arab Emirates and Brazil, the host
country for COP30, to ensure a seamless transition and continuity
in our shared efforts. We recognize the importance of a coordinated
global response to climate change, and through joint initiatives,
we aim to amplify our impact and accelerate progress toward a
sustainable future," he said.
Minister Babayev added that Azerbaijan is eager to host COP29 in
2024.
"Azerbaijan with its rich cultural heritage and dynamic energy,
will be a fitting stage for the global community to come together
once again to tackle the pressing issues of our time," the minister
noted.
