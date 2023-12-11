               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan In Fit State To Host COP29 - Minister


12/11/2023 10:09:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 11. Azerbaijan is ready to host COP29, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the COP28 conference in Dubai (UAE).

Will be updated

