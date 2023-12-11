Witness The Geminids Meteor Shower At Al Kharrara On December 13-14

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Astrophile enthusiasts and curious sky gazers have a unique opportunity to witness the Geminids meteor shower at a special event on December 13 and 14 which will take place at Al Kharrara, Al Wakrah.

Ajith Everester, an astrophotographer and Founder of the Everester Observatory, explained that the meteor shower, originating from the Gemini constellation, is one of the most dazzling displays of shooting stars this year.

Anticipating up to 140 meteors per hour during the peak hours, the Geminids meteor shower is associated with the debris trail left by its parent asteroid, 3200 Phaethon. This peculiar celestial object, classified as a 'rock comet,' has a diameter of approximately 5.8km and an elongated, irregular shape.

Despite its eccentric orbit, which brings it close to Earth, Phaethon currently poses no threat. The asteroid's unique characteristics result from its extreme thermal cycle during rapid rotation, causing surface breakdown and particle release into space.

Everester said that the event promises an exceptional view of the meteor shower. The Geminids radiant, associated with the Gemini Constellation, is expected to rise after 7pm, reaching overhead at 2am, and remaining visible throughout the night.“Geminids meteor shower is well known for its multicoloured meteors, which are caused by the various minerals and metals in the rock dust vaporising as the micrometeoroids blaze through the atmosphere.”

“This year Geminids meteor shower will be spectacular since the moon will be close to new phase. Night sky will remain sufficiently dark in the absence of moon. When it comes to meteors a bright moon is a powerful source of natural light pollution.”

The Everester Observatory invites the public to join this celestial spectacle, with the event being free of charge. Interested participants can contact Ajith Everester or Navin Anand via WhatsApp on 5548 2045 and 3088 9582 respectively to receive event guidelines.