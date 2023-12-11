Security Council Delegation Examines Challenges To Gaza Humanitarian Aid Through Egypt Borders

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, December 11 (Petra) -- A UN Security Council delegation Monday visited the Egyptian Al-Arish and Rafah cities to witness firsthand Israeli-imposed obstacles to the entry of aid trucks and the evacuation of the wounded from the Rafah crossing with Gaza.The official spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Abu Zeid, said the members of the Security Council would review the progress of the humanitarian and medical operations to support relief efforts for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and inspect the aid.Abu Zeid added that the visit, coordinated by Egypt and the UAE, comes at a "crucial" time in which the Security Council is unable to impose a ceasefire in the embattled besieged enclave and end the continued targeting of civilians.