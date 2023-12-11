Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Foreign Ministers Of Nepal, Rwanda

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met separately on Monday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal Narayan Prakash Saud and HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda Dr. Vincent Biruta, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2023.

During the meetings, they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways of enhancing and developing them.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.