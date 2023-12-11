Oman: Administrative Undersecretary Receives Sudanese Ambassador

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
Khalid Almusalhi, Foreign Ministry Undersecretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs , received
Salaheldin Elhag M. Elkando, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Sultanate of Oman.
The meeting discussed relations between Oman and Sudan and topics of common interest.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Foreign Ministry of Oman.
MENAFN11122023002747001784ID1107572813
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.