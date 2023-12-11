Oman: Administrative Undersecretary Receives Sudanese Ambassador

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Khalid Almusalhi, Foreign Ministry Undersecretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs , received

Salaheldin Elhag M. Elkando, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting discussed relations between Oman and Sudan and topics of common interest.

