TVS Motor In Mexico Unveils Revamped Website With Liferay Technology For Enhanced User Experience And Localized Features


12/11/2023 9:23:54 AM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) [24 OCT, 2023] - TVS Motor, a leading name in the automotive industry( which provides two wheeler, motos deportivas, racing bikes and three wheeler) is excited to announce the launch of its redesigned website for audiences in Mexico, now powered by Liferay technology. The migration from SiteCore to Liferay signifies a strategic move to provide an elevated online experience for its audience in Mexico.

The key objectives behind this migration are:

Enhanced UI and UX Design: The new website boasts a modern and intuitive interface, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable browsing experience for visitors.

Enhanced Localization Factor: With a focus on meeting the specific needs of the Mexican audience, the website now incorporates robust localization elements, providing content tailored to the local context.

Enhanced SEO Local Searchability: The migration to Liferay technology includes a comprehensive approach to optimizing the website's searchability, ensuring that users can effortlessly discover relevant information through local search engines.

TVS Motor believes that this transformation will not only elevate the digital experience for its users in Mexico but also align with the company's global commitment to innovation, user satisfaction, and technological advancement.


