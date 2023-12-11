Ziyyara Plans To Onboard Teachers From Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE And Oman To Expand Its Footprint In The Middle East

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 11th December, 2023 - Ziyyara, a One-on-One Personalized Online Tutoring platform committed to offering personalized and accessible one-on-one tuition to students across the globe announces the hiring of a new batch of teachers and online tutors from countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, Oman. This move is part of Ziyyara\'s commitment to enhancing its global footprint and fostering a diverse educational experience for its students worldwide.



This move aligns with Ziyyara\'s mission to make its platform available in the native language of these countries and help its students in those countries learn from teachers of their own countries. For example, now students on Ziyyara can also learn Arabic from these native teachers and students will also get help for their assignment work. By hiring teachers from different countries, Ziyyara aims to provide students with a broader perspective and a more comprehensive understanding of various subjects. The inclusion of educators from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and India will contribute to a rich cultural exchange and further enhance the quality of education offered on the platform.



Ms. Kavita Sharma, Co-Founder of Ziyyara, expressed her enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, \"Education knows no boundaries, and our goal is to bring together the best educators from diverse backgrounds to enrich the learning experience for our students. By onboarding teachers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and India, we aim to create a global community of learners and educators. By welcoming educators from different parts of the world, we are taking a giant leap towards achieving this vision,\"



Ziyyara, founded in September 2018, has been at the forefront of online education, transforming the traditional learning landscape. The platform was created with a vision to offer personalized, accessible, and high-quality one-on-one tuition tailored to the unique needs of each student. With an initial focus on countries such as India, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia, Ziyyara has been serving over 5,000 students and has set an ambitious target to onboard 20,000 students by 2025.



Ziyyara sees a world in which everyone has access to high-quality education, where students can get personalised support, and where they can fulfill their academic goals regardless of social, economic, or geographic constraints. The company is steadfast in its dedication to achieving this goal and becoming an invaluable asset for students everywhere.



About Ziyyara



Ziyyara is an online tuition platform that connects students with the best teachers with just one click, dedicated to providing personalized and accessible one-on-one tuition classes to students globally. Founded in September 2018 and headquartered in Delhi, Ziyyara is a vision realized by its Co-Founder, Ms Sharma, who possesses 14 years of experience and an MBA with a focus on Human Resources and Marketing.

