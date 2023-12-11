Azerbaijan Progresses From Gas Importer To Exporter - Energy Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Serbian city
of Nis hosted a ceremony to mark the start of the Serbia-Bulgaria
interconnector, which will offer access to Azerbaijani natural
gas.
Energy expert Ilham Shaban, in his statement to Trend, said that Azerbaijan is expanding the geography
of gas sales every year.
"Serbia will soon become an Azerbaijani gas importer. The
formalities associated with the commissioning of this pipeline in
Europe should be followed. In any event, its commissioning
represents a step toward increasing Azerbaijan's gas supply
geography. As a gas producer, Azerbaijan now has the chance to sell
its raw resources on the market. If we look at our country's gas
exports, we can see that Azerbaijan has transitioned from a gas
importer to an exporter since 2007. Georgia and Türkiye were the
first to purchase Azerbaijani gas," the expert emphasized.
He mentioned that from the last day of 2020, gas supplies to
Greece and Italy started, and from 2021, to Bulgaria.
"Romania has entered the ranks of importers as of this year. By
the end of this year, Hungary is anticipated to begin commercial
imports. Serbia and Azerbaijan have agreed to acquire and sell 400
million cubic meters of gas in the coming year. It is expected to
raise gas volumes to one billion cubic meters beginning in 2027.
Slovakia and Albania are two additional European countries on the
list of potential purchasers of Azerbaijani gas. Slovakia plans to
purchase 1 billion cubic meters of gas, while Albania plans to
purchase 700 million cubic meters. The commercial deal has yet to
be inked, although work in this regard is already starting," he
added.
The Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector
(Nis-Dimitrovgrad-Bulgaria) project is partially funded by EU
grants totaling 49.6 million euros, as well as a 25 million euro
soft credit from the European Investment Bank, which Serbia will
use to build its portion of the gas pipeline. The Republic of
Serbia has set aside 15 million euros for preparatory work and 7.5
million euros for design, respectively.
Currently, gas accounts for 13 percent of Serbia's primary
energy use, and the country can only obtain it from two sources:
the Balkan Stream pipeline and Hungary. The gas interconnector
connecting Serbian and Bulgarian gas networks will contribute to
the diversification of energy sources in Serbia and the Western
Balkan region by providing Serbia with more secure and stable
supplies from various gas grid systems, particularly Azerbaijan and
the Alexandroupolis LNG terminal in Greece.
The new pipeline will connect the Serbian network in Nis to the
Bulgarian network in Sofia. The Serbian section of the pipeline is
109 kilometers long.
It will have the capacity to pump 1.8 billion cubic meters of
natural gas per year, which is comparable to 60 percent of Serbia's
entire annual consumption, with a pipe diameter of 700 mm and a
maximum pressure of 55 bar.
In addition to Nis, the pipeline will feature three more
metering stations in Bela Palanka, Pirot, and Dimitrovgrad,
providing inhabitants, schools, hospitals, and businesses in these
three cities and regions of Serbia with access to gas supplies for
heating and industrial output. Construction began in January
2022.
