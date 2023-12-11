Uzbekistan, Bangladesh Ink Agreement On Development Of Air Transportation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 11. Uzbekistan and Bangladesh have signed an agreement on the development of cooperation in the sphere of air transportation, Trend reports.

The document was signed during the International ICANN 2023 conference held in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport said the document entails the elimination of royalty payments previously imposed by the authorities of Bangladesh on Uzbekistan's airlines for each passenger, kilogram of baggage, and cargo transported during flights to the South Asian country.

The ministry said the delegation of Uzbekistan also met with representatives of the transport sector of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Canada and a number of other countries.

The parties discussed cooperation in the aviation sector and work on expanding the number of flights to increase the tourist flow to Uzbekistan.

Earlier this month, Uzbekistan's Uzsanoatexport JSC and Bangladesh–based 'Priority Yarn' and 'Cotton Solutions LLC' have signed an agreement for a total amount of $20 million.

As per data by Uzsanoatexport, the signed document presupposes the purchase of 7 million kilograms of Uzbek-made cotton yarn by Bangladesh from 2023 through 2024.