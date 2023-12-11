Uzbekistan, Bangladesh Ink Agreement On Development Of Air Transportation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 11. Uzbekistan
and Bangladesh have signed an agreement on the development of
cooperation in the sphere of air transportation, Trend reports.
The document was signed during the International ICANN 2023
conference held in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).
Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport said the document entails the
elimination of royalty payments previously imposed by the
authorities of Bangladesh on Uzbekistan's airlines for each
passenger, kilogram of baggage, and cargo transported during
flights to the South Asian country.
The ministry said the delegation of Uzbekistan also met with
representatives of the transport sector of Saudi Arabia, the United
Arab Emirates, Canada and a number of other countries.
The parties discussed cooperation in the aviation sector and
work on expanding the number of flights to increase the tourist
flow to Uzbekistan.
Earlier this month, Uzbekistan's Uzsanoatexport JSC and
Bangladesh–based 'Priority Yarn' and 'Cotton Solutions LLC' have
signed an agreement for a total amount of $20 million.
As per data by Uzsanoatexport, the signed document presupposes
the purchase of 7 million kilograms of Uzbek-made cotton yarn by
Bangladesh from 2023 through 2024.
