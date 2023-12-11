Last Week's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Statistics In Azerbaijan Unveiled

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The number of
people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the
past week has been announced, Trend reports.
According to the Operational Headquarters of the Cabinet of
Ministers, 17 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered
this week, 12 people recovered, and one person died.
Around the last week, 3,089 COVID-19 tests were administered
around the country, bringing the total number of coronavirus tests
administered to 7,721,568.
24 people were vaccinated in the last week (14 with the first
dose of vaccine, 9 with the third or more doses, and 1 with a
booster dose following a positive result).
To far, 13,969,921 vaccines have been provided in Azerbaijan
(first dose: 5,413,584, second dose: 4,884,373, third and
subsequent doses: 3,405,533). The total number of persons immunized
with a booster dosage following a positive test result was
266,431.
