Polish Carriers End Blocking Of Dorohusk-Yahodyn Checkpoint

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the information received from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland, today at 14:00 (Kyiv time) the protest action of Polish carriers in front of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint ended.

The spokesman for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said this to Ukrinform.

"As per the information received from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland, today at 14:00 (Kyiv time) the protest of Polish carriers in front of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint ended," he stated.

According to Demchenko, the registration and passage of trucks across the border in both directions is carried out as usual.

Slovak carriers resume blockade on border with Ukraine

"We ask drivers to take this information into account when planning international transportation," the spokesman urged.

He reminded that before the blockade, 1,200-1,300 trucks crossed the border in this direction every day. While during the protest, 100-130 trucks were cleared to enter Ukraine per day, and about 30 trucks were cleared to leave.

Regarding the unblocking of other checkpoints, Demchenko noted that no information has been received from the Polish side so far.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn. Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024.

Hungarian hauliers ready to block Zahony-Chop checkpoint

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the protest and began blocking the movement of freight traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint near Przemysl.