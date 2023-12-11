Enemy Troops Shell Administrative Building In Kherson's Dniprovskyi District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the city of Kherson, Russian troops have shelled an administrative building with employees inside.

The video, showing the consequences of Russian shelling, was posted by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Russian army struck Kherson's Dniprovskyi district. An administrative building was hit with employees inside,” the report states.

Fortunately, people remained unharmed.

A reminder that Russian invaders again attacked the city of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River.