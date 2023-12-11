               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuleba Discusses Ukraine's Needs Of Ammunition And FPV Drones With Latvian Foreign Minister


12/11/2023 9:19:58 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Latvia Dmytro Kuleba and Krišjānis Kariņš discussed Ukraine's movement toward the European Union and the military needs of our country, in particular, the issue of ammunition and FPV drones.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy said this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“I met with Krišjānis Kariņš
to thank Latvia for its solidarity and unwavering support for Ukraine. We both agreed that opening accession talks with Ukraine serves the best interests of the EU. We also focused on Ukraine's military needs, including ammunition and FPV-drones”, Kuleba wrote.

As reported, on December 11, the EU Foreign Affairs Council is taking place in Brussels to coordinate the positions of member states on continuing assistance to Ukraine ahead of the European Council, which will also meet in Brussels on December 14-15.

