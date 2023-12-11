Border Guards Show How They Downed Shaheds At Night In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine showed how Shahed attack drones were destroyed at night in the Mykolaiv region.
The SBGS reported this on Telegram and published a video, Ukrinform reported.
"Night work on Shahed drones by border guards of the Odesa detachment over the Mykolaiv region," the video description reads.
It is noted that as a result, an enemy UAV was destroyed.
Read also:
In Mykolaiv
region, drone debris damage warehouses, agricultural machinery, house
As reported, last night Russian troops launched eight ballistic missiles and 18 Shahed-type drones at the territory of Ukraine. Air Defense Forces destroyed all air targets.
MENAFN11122023000193011044ID1107572794
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.