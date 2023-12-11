               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Border Guards Show How They Downed Shaheds At Night In Mykolaiv Region


12/11/2023 9:19:57 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine showed how Shahed attack drones were destroyed at night in the Mykolaiv region.

The SBGS reported this on Telegram and published a video, Ukrinform reported.

"Night work on Shahed drones by border guards of the Odesa detachment over the Mykolaiv region," the video description reads.

It is noted that as a result, an enemy UAV was destroyed.

Read also: In Mykolaiv region, drone debris damage warehouses, agricultural machinery, house

As reported, last night Russian troops launched eight ballistic missiles and 18 Shahed-type drones at the territory of Ukraine. Air Defense Forces destroyed all air targets.

