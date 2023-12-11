Italian Newspaper La Repubblica : Baku Hosts COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The prestigious Italian newspaper La Repubblica has published an
article on Azerbaijan's candidacy to host the 29th Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29), Azernews reports.
The article states that there is a general consensus in the
group about Azerbaijan's candidacy for COP29, citing the opinion of
Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar
Babayev.
The article also mentioned that after Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh
(COP27) and Dubai (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates, it will be
Baku's turn to host COP29. It is emphasized that Baku will host
COP29 in 2024.
It should be emphasized that the East European Regional Group
has identified Azerbaijan as the country that will host the COP in
2024. The official decision will be made at the plenary session on
December 12.
It is the turn of the Eastern European Regional Group to hold
COP 29 in 2024. Azerbaijan, which is a member of this group, has
proposed to hold a conference in Azerbaijan. Along with Azerbaijan,
Armenia and Bulgaria have also put forward their candidacies. In a
joint statement issued on December 7 after direct negotiations
between the Administration of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia
withdrew its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Following this,
Bulgaria also, withdrew its candidacy.
