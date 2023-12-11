Italian Newspaper La Repubblica : Baku Hosts COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The prestigious Italian newspaper La Repubblica has published an article on Azerbaijan's candidacy to host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Azernews reports.

The article states that there is a general consensus in the group about Azerbaijan's candidacy for COP29, citing the opinion of Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev.

The article also mentioned that after Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh (COP27) and Dubai (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates, it will be Baku's turn to host COP29. It is emphasized that Baku will host COP29 in 2024.

It should be emphasized that the East European Regional Group has identified Azerbaijan as the country that will host the COP in 2024. The official decision will be made at the plenary session on December 12.

It is the turn of the Eastern European Regional Group to hold COP 29 in 2024. Azerbaijan, which is a member of this group, has proposed to hold a conference in Azerbaijan. Along with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria have also put forward their candidacies. In a joint statement issued on December 7 after direct negotiations between the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia withdrew its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Following this, Bulgaria also, withdrew its candidacy.