End Of Nagorno-Karabakh Myth: Open Confessions From Armenian Leadership

The positive direction of the steps of the negotiation process
of the peace treaty showed that the leadership of the Armenian
government has already begun to come to terms with reality.
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan expressed his opinion about the
inevitability of the abolition of“Nagorno-Karabakh” in a meeting
with the ruling party's activists. According to him, when the
current leadership of Armenia came to power in 2018, it became
clear that the emotional perception of the old government was far
from reality, and that emotional perception led the plans with
Garabagh to the abyss. The views expressed by the Prime Minister of
Armenia at the meeting show that the old leaders of the government
incited the Armenian nation to believe in a fabricated fantasy.
The former leadership of Armenia invented myths about the
"invincibility" of its army and the "impenetrability of the Ohanyan
line" and introduced those ideas to the people of Armenia. In fact,
the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group had a big role in
creating these ideas. For OSCE Minsk Group countries, the frozen
state of this conflict can be presented as an indicator of their
geopolitical goals.
The beginning of the Second Garabagh War and its ending with the
victory of Azerbaijan in 44 days played a tremendous role in the
change of the position of the new government of Armenia with
Garabagh. It was an indication that the ideas that the Armenian
government has been instilling in its people over the years do not
reflect reality. Armenia's recognition of Garabagh as Azerbaijan's
territory at the quadrilateral meeting held in Prague in October
2022 and the subsequent processes leading to the conclusion of the
peace treaty proved that the Armenian authorities have come to
terms with reality and have already accepted the impossibility of
the Junta regime remaining under the name of Nagorno-Karabakh. It
was only apparent that the Armenian leadership had not completely
given up its claims on the issue of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh.
This was caused by certain forces in Yerevan and Garabagh. Those
forces include the separatist leaders who are currently in prison
in Azerbaijan and countries such as France and the United States
that finance them from abroad. After the arrest of those separatist
leaders, it was clear that there was no longer any obstacle to the
restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. However, the statements
made by the leaders of the separatists during the investigation
while they were in prison in Azerbaijan were an indication of the
opposite of what happened. After the successful completion of the
last anti-terrorist operation of the Azerbaijani army, the military
spoils taken from the separatist forces of the junta regime
revealed the facts of arming Armenia by the West, and most
importantly, by France.
After the raising of the Azerbaijani flag in Khankendi,
successive biased statements of the US and French officials against
Azerbaijan proved that the mentioned countries finance the
separatist regime and pursue their interests in the presence of a
junta regime in the South Caucasus. Those forces tried to put
pressure on Azerbaijan and voiced unsubstantiated and untruthful
opinions.
Regarding these invented ideas, the leadership of Azerbaijan has
repeatedly expressed its objection to those countries, and it
should be noted that the relations with those countries were on the
verge of worsening.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's response to untruthful
views about Azerbaijan in his talks with US Secretary of State
Antony Blinken led to the US changing its wrong position. The US
side has already begun to understand that unproven and fabricated
ideas will lead to a complete disruption of international and
economic relations. Although the fabricated opinions voiced by the
United States and the European Union against Azerbaijan seemed like
a small consolation to the Armenian authorities, in reality, they
were an open manifestation of the interests of the West and the
United States in the South Caucasus. However, the successful policy
of the Azerbaijani President and negotiations with US officials
overturned these hypocritical interests.
At present, it seems that the leadership of Armenia understands
that no force can influence Azerbaijan and that the interests of
the Azerbaijani people and the sovereignty of Azerbaijani lands are
important to the leadership of Azerbaijan.
In a nutshell, the approval of the administration of the
President of Azerbaijan and the office of the Prime Minister of
Armenia regarding the peace agreement showed that the Armenian
authorities are already in favour of concluding peace, and beyond
doubt, the conclusion of peace will have a positive effect on the
political and economic interests of both states.
