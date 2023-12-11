Egypt Underlines Importance Of UNSC Visit To Al-Arish, Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Egypt stressed Monday on the importance of the visit by a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) delegation to Al-Arish and Rafah, especially during the Israeli occupation's escalation on Gaza, as the council is unable to issue a ceasefire order.

The visit was organized and coordinated between the Egyptian and UAE missions to the UN, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, noting that the UNSC members will be briefed on the progress of the humanitarian and medical operations provided to support Gaza.

The UN delegation will see the challenges imposed by the Israeli occupation's side on entering aid to the Gaza Strip, as well as evacuating the wounded through Rafah crossing, added the statement.

The visit coincides with the Security Council's discussion on the Arab-Islamic resolution draft, to launch an effective mechanism that allows the entry of aid to Gaza Strip smoothly and provides solutions to the existing challenges and obstacles imposed by the Israeli occupation. (end)

