Indian Supreme Court Upholds Gov't 2019 Decision On Status Of Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Indian Supreme Court on Monday upheld central government's 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 of Indian Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court ruled that the decision of government in 2019 to revoke Article 370 of Indian Constitution giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir was constitutional.

The Apex court also asked the Election Commission of India to conduct general elections in the state saying it doesn't enjoy any special status and Jammu and Kashmir is like any other Indian states.

In response to several petitions challenging scrapping of Article 370 and Splitting Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said Article 370 was a temporary provision meant to achieve specific purposes.

President's order abrogating the special provision granting limited autonomy to the Muslim majority state was constitutional and there is no mala-fide.

The court ruled that Jammu and Kashmir did not enjoy any sovereignty after it joined the Union of India and it is not different from other states in enjoying internal sovereignty.

The abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 had provoked national and international outcry claiming it violated a long-standing promise given to the people of Kashmir.

Several political leaders were arrested then and strong prohibitory measures were put in place in wake of mass protest following the move in 2019.

Several right-wing Indian leaders including Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the verdict as historic while several opposition leaders are critical of the Supreme Court verdict. (end)

