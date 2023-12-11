Canadian Companies Plan To Hire In 2024: Poll

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Canadian companies plan to continue hiring throughout 2024, according to a new poll of employers across the country.

The survey, conducted in November by human resources firm Robert Half, found that 54% of Canadian firms plan to hire for permanent roles in the New Year.

Another 40% of companies that were polled said they anticipate hiring for vacated positions, and 68% expect to hire more contract workers.

Among the companies that plan to expand their hiring in 2024, 61% said they're doing so to grow their company.

The poll also found that almost 80% of companies plan to resume projects that they put on hold in 2023.

The growth in hiring comes despite signs that the Canadian economy is slowing down, and despite companies having difficulty filling needed positions in 2023.

The survey found that 89% of managers reported difficulty finding skilled professionals and 64% said it takes longer to hire for open roles now than it did in previous years.

When asked about their concerns, 90% of hiring managers cited fears around retaining top talent, while 87% said they worry about keeping their staff engaged.

The survey was conducted by an independent research firm from?Nov. 1 to 20 and includes responses from more than 1,094 managers with hiring responsibilities. It cannot be assigned a margin of error because it was conducted online.









