Sajith Insists He Will Never Join Hands With Ranil

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today insisted he will never join hands with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Premadasa told Parliament that some media were claiming he will join hands with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

However, Premadasa said that those claims are false adding that such claims seemed to be part of a paid Government propaganda.

The Opposition Leader insisted he will never join hands with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Premadasa was the Deputy Leader of the United National Party (UNP) when he was in the UNP with Wickremesinghe the party leader.

However, Premadasa later left the UNP and formed the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB). (Colombo Gazette)