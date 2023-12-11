Sales of new trucks in Russia sees remarkable increase in 2023

(MENAFN) Sales of new trucks in Russia have seen a remarkable surge this year, surpassing 128,000 vehicles between January and November, as indicated by data released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade this week.



The statistics reveal that over the 11-month period, truck sales experienced an 81.5 percent annual increase, reaching a total of 128,069 vehicles. In November alone, 12,067 trucks were sold in the country. Analysts anticipate that final sales for 2023 will exceed the previous record of 128,900 set in 2012.



Among the trucks sold in Russia this year, the prominent KAMAZ brand led with the highest number, selling 26,066 vehicles and claiming a 20 percent share of the market. This was followed by Chinese manufacturers Sitrak (21,678), Shacman (18,540), and FAW (11,782).



Experts have pointed out that the surge in truck sales can be attributed to various factors. Due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia in the context of the Ukraine conflict, numerous carmakers exited the country's market, including Volvo Trucks, Mercedes, Scania, MAN, DAF, Iveco, Renault, Mitsubishi, Fuso, and Isuzu.



Consequently, last year, many Russian importers either faced challenges in swiftly finding replacements or opted to defer new truck acquisitions. This year, as outlined in a recent report by consultants at Expert RA, most large motor carriers and construction companies have actively addressed the fleet deficit by turning to Chinese vehicles.



“In conditions when manufacturers from Europe stopped supplying cars and spare parts and revoked service licenses, we had to choose Chinese cars,” the chief of the road services company Avtoban Motor Transport, Konstantin Kourov, informed a Russian news network.

