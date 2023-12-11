Russia's Foreign Minister says Western dominance concluding

(MENAFN) Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, stated in a video address to the Doha Forum on Sunday that the 500-year-long Western dominance is concluding, giving way to "a new polycentric world."



The minister conveyed his regret that specific "circumstances" prevented his personal attendance in the Qatari capital, where he could have participated in and listened to the discussions at the annual high-profile event.



“But I assume that you were discussing the multipolar world, which is emerging after 500 years of domination of what we call the ‘collective West,’” Lavrov stated.



This domination of the US as well as its associates had been “based on a diverse history, including ruthless exploitation of peoples and territories of other countries,” he declared.



As per the minister, the West proposed the idea that it could leverage the model of globalization, which it had been constructing for centuries, as a means to sustain its dominance. “However, other countries, using exactly the principles and instruments of the Western globalization, managed to beat the West on its own turf, building the economies on the basis of national sovereignty, on the basis of balance of interests with other countries.”



New hubs of economic growth and political influence are currently emerging. “changing the balance of power in the world, and not to the West’s liking,” he stated.



“In order to suppress this kind of development,” the US along with its associates have in latest years “sacrificed” globalization in favor of the so-called ‘rules-based world order,’ Lavrov further mentioned.

