Saudi Stocks in the Green, While the Region Declines

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets remained under pressure overall as traders continued to monitor oil markets. Traders could remain cautious ahead of major central bank meetings this week.

The Dubai stock market continued to slide, approaching the lower end of its trading range last month. The market recorded declines in many of its largest stocks as traders remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. However, strong local fundamentals could help keep losses limited.

The Abu Dhabi stock market declined as well, extending losses recorded last week. The main index could continue to see risks as oil markets remain under pressure.

The Qatari stock market recorded negative performances in the financial sector among others. A cautious sentiment and uncertainty around energy markets could continue to weigh on the market.

Contrary to other stock markets in the region, the Saudi stock market continued to accumulate gains, recovering part of the losses it witnessed during the last few months. The market found support in the rise of Al Rajhi Bank although individual stocks saw mixed performances. At the same time, the market could continue to see risks from the developments in oil markets.





