BOARD DIRECTORS’ RISK APPETITE IS GROWING AS ACQUISITIONS BECOME MORE ATTRACTIVE

Board directors' risk appetite is set to expand over the next 12 months as companies focus on acquisition opportunities amid expectations that inflation and interest rates will fall, new research* from Ocorian, the specialist global provider of services to financial institutions, asset managers, corporates and high net worth individuals shows.



Ocorian’s international study among board directors at leading firms with turnover of more than $250 million shows investment risk appetite next year is much higher than this year.



Six out of 10 (61%) board directors questioned in the international study say their organisation’s investment risk appetite will increase in the year ahead – more than treble the 18% who say their organisation’s investment risk appetite will fall.



The key reason for the rise in investment risk appetite is the belief that pricing around deals will become more attractive. Nearly one-third (29%) selected that as one of their top three reasons for an increased investment risk appetite while 27% selected lower interest rates and 25% selected more opportunities to make distressed purchases among their top three.



Major concerns identified in the study are worries that inflation may not fall, global political uncertainty, and the view that costs in general increasing. Around 16% of firms whose investment risk appetite is falling cited inflation while 14% highlighted political uncertainty and the same number cited costs in general increasing as the reason for their declining risk appetite.

Ocorian’s study found companies worldwide maintained their focus on risk mitigation over the last 12 months with 63% having already expanded their risk management teams and 61% have invested in new technology. Around 47% expanded their overall risk management budget.



Companies are still very much focused on risk mitigation. Seven out of ten (71%) will invest more in new technology in order to mitigate risks while 43% plan to expand their risk management team and 41% will increase their overall budget for risk management.



Paul Spendiff, Head of Business Development – Fund Services, at Ocorian, said: “Investment risk appetite is clearly increasing according to our study, with senior executives and major investors expecting a shift in global macroeconomic conditions as well as more opportunities for acquisitions at more attractive prices.



“The optimism about the year ahead and growing confidence is tempered by a focus on risk management and there is evidence from the study that companies have invested this year in new technology and risk management staff in order to expand in the year ahead.



“That focus is being maintained and we are seeing growing demand for our services as we help our clients solve these complex issues. In addition there are major concerns about the year ahead ranging from global political uncertainty and heightened global tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine as well as the risk of recession in major economies.”



The table below shows the key reasons for investment risk appetite rising or falling identified by the research.



REASON FOR INVESTMENT RISK APPETITE RISING NUMBER OF RESPONDENTS SELECTING AMONG THEIR TOP THREE REASON FOR INVESTMENT RISK APPETITE FALLING NUMBER OF RESPONDENTS SELECTING AMONG THEIR TOP THREE

Pricing around deals is more attractive 29% Inflation remaining high 16%

Interest rates will start to fall 27% Political risk 14%

More opportunities to make distressed acquisitions 25% Interest rates and cost of debt 14%

Inflation will start to fall 18% Rising costs – salaries, materials 14%

AI and technology are reducing levels of risk 12% Deal pricing remains too high 12%

Operational risk has reduced 8% Growing threat of war globally 12%

Recruitment and retention has improved 6% Threat of a recession 10%





