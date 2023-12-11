Km,EXOBORNE“Let's Master The Apocalypse!” Tactical Open World Extraction Shooter From Sharkmob Announced At Tgas.

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Publisher Level Infinite and developer Sharkmob revealed the studio's new and upcoming original game, Exoborne during The Game Awards. In development for PC and consoles, this tactical open world extraction shooter puts you in the middle of a world ripped apart by apocalyptic forces of nature.

CGI trailer – Introducing Exoborne's world and vision:



YouTube Link Asset Link

“Exoborne is not just a game to us, it's so much more than that!,” says Petter Mannerfelt, Creative Director at Sharkmob. “This is a long time in the making. We are excited to finally reveal it to the world and hear what people think about both the universe and the thrilling, action packed playground we have created.”

“Since the founding of the studio we have had the ambition to create our own original game concepts and we are now one step closer to releasing the first of two currently in development.” adds Fredrik Rundqvist, CEO of Sharkmob.

A broken world to explore and stories to unravel:

Humanity is facing an unprecedented global collapse after the failure of its last hope, Project Rebirth – turning our world into a hostile place. You will explore a part of the southeastern US, being torn apart by brutal forces of nature. Public events, ever-changing threats by the world itself, and risky missions let players write their own stories each time they enter the world of Exoborne – like having an epic gunfight in a tornado.

Exo-Rigs and epic tech:

Players take on the role of Reborn, extraordinary survivors fitted with an implant enabling them to use the powerful Exo-Rigs. Equipped with this epic technology, they thrive in a world plagued by warring factions, deadly elemental chaos, and other hostile Reborn. Utilizing their Exo-Rigs abilities allows players to survive the fierce forces of nature and channel their might in combat and movement, making it the ultimate apocalyptic power fantasy.

When you are what you carry, what do you take with you?

Big risks can yield big rewards, and that has never been more true than when players enter the heart of a storm to find the best possible tech – but will they be able to bring it back home? Crafting new items and gear with remnants of technology players find in the world will allow them to tackle unforeseen challenges. Meanwhile, the stakes will constantly be raised and the fear of losing it all is constantly present. Exoborne offers different levels of difficulty as well as the promise of challenging and gratifying end game content.

About Exoborne:

Gear up, get in, and get out in Exoborne, a tactical open world extraction shooter set in an apocalyptic U.S. transformed by extreme forces of nature. Public events, ever-changing threats by the world itself, and risky missions let players write their own stories each time they enter the world of Exoborne – like having an epic gunfight in a tornado.

Forces of Nature fight through elemental chaos into the world that constantly changes the conditions

Exo-Rigs unlock powerful abilities, not only enhancing vertical movement but also the raw powers of nature to the player's advantage when chosen wisely

Verticality is key in a world twisted upside down, allowing for all new exploration and combat experiences

Crafting and Customising allows players to truly survive their own way, unlocking new gear and equipment as they progress through the world of Exoborne

Public events and missions raise the stakes and opportunities, allowing players to choose their own challenge

Extraction gameplay intensifies the thrill and reaches a peak at the end of the players' session – risk it all or wait for a better opportunity – the choice is up to you

Thrilling evolving story builds the stage for future content updates and mysteries in the world to discover

Premium game with regular live-ops updates

About Sharkmob:

Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has studios in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. We develop AAA-quality games for PC and console, using Unreal Engine 5 to power our ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. We have previously released Bloodhunt – a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne – a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original yet to be announced.

About Level Infinite:

Level Infinite is Tencent's global games brand. We are dedicated to delivering engaging and original gaming experiences to a worldwide audience, whenever and wherever they choose to play, while building a community that fosters inclusivity, connection, and accessibility. The brand also provides a wide range of services and resources to our network of developers and partner studios around the world to help them unlock the true potential of their games. Level Infinite is both publisher of breakout hit games like PUBG MOBILE, Goddess of Victory: NIKKE and SYNCED and a collaborative partner in games such as Fatshark's Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Dune: Awakening from Funcom, Nightingale from Inflexion Studios and many more.