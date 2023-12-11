Middle East's First Proton Oncology Center Opens In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}} Used to fight tumors adjacent to vital organs as well as treating cancers in children.

Riyadh

Saudi Health Minister Al-Jalajel announced Thursday, December 7th the opening of the Saudi Proton Therapy Center in Riyadh, which will provide precision oncology care for the first time in the region. Within the center, patients with complex tumors can receive specialized care without traveling abroad.

Costing 246 million dollars to build, the center includes a rotational nuclear proton center (cyclotron), five treatment rooms, administrative offices, patient rest accommodation, and training halls. It is considered one of Saudi Arabia's biggest healthcare projects, launched under the Health Transformation Program (part of Saudi Vision 2030).

The use of proton radiation therapy is usually limited to tumors adjacent to vital organs such as eyes, spinal cord, brain, and liver, as well as treating tumors in children.

