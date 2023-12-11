Doha's 12Th Arab Energy Conf. Begins

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- The 12th edition of the Arab Energy Conference began in the Qatari capital Doha with the participation of several officials including Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Dr. Saad Al-Barrak.

Speaking at the opening of the conference Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Al-Kaabi said that the world was in a state of conflicts that intensified the importance of energy as a key tool for sustainable economic growth and global progress.

He affirmed the importance of devising a clear vision based on scientific data to balance energy sources and produce low-carbon emission power.

He pointed out that it was vital to reinforce investments in traditional energy sources, which saw a retreat of 25 percent in investment last year, noting that by 2050, the world's population might increase by two billion, which in turn would lead to an increase consumption of energy resources especially in developing countries.

The Qatari official also discussed renewable energy resources, saying that it was unreasonable to depend such resources and neglect oil and natural gas.

Qatar had took a strategic decision to invest in natural gas and increase production by 126 million tons annually, Al-Kaabi said, noting that the step was taken in line with lowering global carbon emission by 2026.

On solar energy, Al-Kaabi indicated that the Arab region was abundant in such resource due to its global geographical location.

Also speaking at the opening of the event, Jamal Al-Loughani -- Secretary General of Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) -- said that the conference was geared towards finding a unified Arab stance on energy and exploring venues of cooperation on all issues pertaining to this issue.

The latest global developments and its impact on the energy scene in the Arab region would also be touched upon during the conference, indicated Al-Loughani.

The relation between environment protection and production should be heeded, he affirmed, adding that having a balance in production of energy and finding sustainable meant to protect the eco-system was a great challenge that should be addressed by the conferees.

The official touched on utilizing hydrocarbon resources and controlling carbon emissions via clean technologies would meet the goals of the 2050 carbon neutrality, he said, noting that such should be a national strategy adopted by all countries.

Innovation in utilizing energy resources and focusing on a variety of sources would surely meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) of 2030, affirmed the OAPEC chief who stressed that oil and natural gas-Arab producing countries were part of the solution for a better energy future based on multiple energy sources that balanced, eco-friendly, and sustainable. (end)

