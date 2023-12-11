Azerkosmos Employees Spoke At Panel Discussion At COP28 Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Space Agency of the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport (Azercosmos) is participating in the 28th session of the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at the National
Pavilion of Azerbaijan, which is taking place in Dubai, United Arab
Emirates, Azernews reports.
Azercosmos employees held a panel discussion on the role of
space monitoring activities in combating climate change in
Azerbaijan.
Heads of ESRI USA, Bayanat UAE, and Geospatial Insight UK
companies working in the field of geographic information were
guests at the session "From Space to Earth: data-based
decision-making in the era of climate change" and representatives
participated.
The session also discussed the use of space data, strategies,
and the role of international cooperation in this field.
COP28 is attended by more than 97,000 delegates from nearly 200
countries. The main agenda of the event included reducing the
negative impacts of climate change and strengthening the
climate.
