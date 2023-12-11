               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerkosmos Employees Spoke At Panel Discussion At COP28 Event


12/11/2023 8:11:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Space Agency of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport (Azercosmos) is participating in the 28th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at the National Pavilion of Azerbaijan, which is taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

Azercosmos employees held a panel discussion on the role of space monitoring activities in combating climate change in Azerbaijan.

Heads of ESRI USA, Bayanat UAE, and Geospatial Insight UK companies working in the field of geographic information were guests at the session "From Space to Earth: data-based decision-making in the era of climate change" and representatives participated.

The session also discussed the use of space data, strategies, and the role of international cooperation in this field.

COP28 is attended by more than 97,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries. The main agenda of the event included reducing the negative impacts of climate change and strengthening the climate.

MENAFN11122023000195011045ID1107571606

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search