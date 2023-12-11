Azerbaijani And Omani Foreign Ministries Hold Political Consultations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev visited Oman on 10 December to participate in the 5th round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani MFA reported that from the Omani side, the delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al-Harisi.

During the consultations, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation and prospects in political, trade-economic, energy, and humanitarian fields, inter-parliamentary ties, and cooperation within international organizations, including the UN, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The sides stressed the importance of mutual visits between the two countries, exchanged views on increasing trade turnover, and developing inter-parliamentary cooperation.