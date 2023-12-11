Azerbaijani And Omani Foreign Ministries Hold Political Consultations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev visited
Oman on 10 December to participate in the 5th round of political
consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of
Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani MFA reported that from the Omani side, the
delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political
Affairs Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al-Harisi.
During the consultations, the sides discussed bilateral
cooperation and prospects in political, trade-economic, energy, and
humanitarian fields, inter-parliamentary ties, and cooperation
within international organizations, including the UN, the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned
Movement.
The sides stressed the importance of mutual visits between the
two countries, exchanged views on increasing trade turnover, and
developing inter-parliamentary cooperation.
MENAFN11122023000195011045ID1107571605
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.