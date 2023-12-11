               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani And Omani Foreign Ministries Hold Political Consultations


12/11/2023 8:11:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev visited Oman on 10 December to participate in the 5th round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani MFA reported that from the Omani side, the delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al-Harisi.

During the consultations, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation and prospects in political, trade-economic, energy, and humanitarian fields, inter-parliamentary ties, and cooperation within international organizations, including the UN, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The sides stressed the importance of mutual visits between the two countries, exchanged views on increasing trade turnover, and developing inter-parliamentary cooperation.

MENAFN11122023000195011045ID1107571605

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search