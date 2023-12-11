FM Meets With Representatives Of Media & Leading Think Tanks In Brussels

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with
representatives of media and leading analytical centers in the
Belgian capital Brussels, Azernews reports, citing
a tweet by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov on his
official X account.
The tweet reads that among the topics discussed were the
priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, the post-conflict
situation in the region, issues related to the process of
normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, regional
cooperation, etc.
