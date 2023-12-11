               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FM Meets With Representatives Of Media & Leading Think Tanks In Brussels


12/11/2023 8:11:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with representatives of media and leading analytical centers in the Belgian capital Brussels, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov on his official X account.

The tweet reads that among the topics discussed were the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, the post-conflict situation in the region, issues related to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, regional cooperation, etc.

MENAFN11122023000195011045ID1107571604

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search