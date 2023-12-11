British Intelligence Analyzes Situation Around Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the last week, the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk region has remained the scene of the most intense fighting on the Ukrainian front.

That's according to an update by the British Ministry of Defense, referring to intelligence data, Ukrinform reports.

According to official Ukrainian data, on some days, about 40% of all combat clashes have likely taken place in this small sector.

Russian offensive efforts, as before, are characterized mainly by dismounted infantry assaults, often by Shtorm-Z penal units.

As noted in the summary, Ukrainian units likely conducted successful local counterattacks, depriving Russian troops of full control over the village of Stepove. It is from there that Russia is attempting one part of a pincer movement to envelop Avdiivka and its heavily defended industrial zone, writes British intelligence.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's death toll in Ukraine as of December 11 has amounted to 339,850. A total of 1,030 Russian soldiers and officers were killed in action in the past day alone.