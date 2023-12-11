Lithuania's Landsbergis: Hungary's Position On Ukraine Clash Of Ideologies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of Lithuania's foreign policy department, Gabrielius Landsbergis, criticized Hungary's position on Ukraine and called it a "clash of ideologies" – between those who want Europe to be stronger and those who do not want the European Union at all.

Landsbergis spoke in Brussels today ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"So probably it's the first time that we will be gathering to discuss Ukraine and test the limits of“as long as it takes”. We've been promising Ukraine for almost two years to support Ukraine and mentioning this phrase. Many of us have asked what does it mean? Does it mean Ukrainian victory? Does it mean any other strategic goal? Apparently it means that as long as it takes, it is as long as we can agree. And if we cannot, obviously that will have a huge repercussions. First of all in Ukraine, but not just there. ... The countries that have border with Russia, such as my country, will be affected. Many repercussions will be regional and I could even say global. Therefore, this is one of the more important crossroads of our conversation about Ukraine where we need to make strategic decisions and finally commit to Ukrainian victory,” Lithuania's top diplomat said, adding that if this is not done, the cost will be much higher.

He also criticized Hungary's position, in particular, regarding Ukraine. "The only way I can read Hungarian position, not just on Ukraine, but on many other issues is that they are against Europe and everything that Europe stands for. I think it's a clash of ideologies of those who want Europe to be strong and those who don't want European Union at all. So if we can get rational and find rational solutions, I won't go deeper in this, but pragmatic, let's call them, maybe this step can be solved. If not, dark times can lie ahead," said Landsbergis.

As reported, on December 11, the Council of EU Ministers for Foreign Affairs will be held in Brussels, which will coordinate the positions of member states regarding continued assistance to Ukraine on the eve of the European Council meeting, which will be held in Brussels on December 14-15.