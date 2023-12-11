Russians Trying To Advance South And North Of Avdiivka - Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops intensified their offensive efforts in the Avdiivka direction. The invaders are trying to advance near Avdiivka, both south and the north of the strategic town.

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria Grouping of Troops, addressed the issue on the air of the national telethon, reports Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched a massive offensive with armored support in the Avdiivka and Marinka directions. They actively employ aviation, dropping guided aerial bombs. Over the past day, they have launched 15 airstrikes and 610 artillery strikes," the spokesman said.

In total, 72 combat clashes were recorded in the Tavria operational zone during the day – almost all of them in Donetsk region.“This is a lot,” the spokesman added.

"The occupiers are trying to advance both south and north of Avdiivka. Eleven Russian tanks and 15 other armored vehicles were destroyed in the past day. Fierce battles continue. Our soldiers are firmly holding their defenses," Shtupun added.

He said that in Donetsk region, the enemy lost almost 400 people in a day; there are cases where Russia leaves their men in the open without any equipment, forcing them to take protective gear from their wounded and dead.

Over the past day, about 50 assault efforts were recorded, simultaneously in all directions, Shtupun emphasized, adding that the enemy still has enough human resources, throwing in plenty of armored force into battle, and therefore this should not be underestimated. Also, according to the spokesman, the immediate goals of the enemy remain unchanged - to capture Avdiivka and Marinka.

"We inflict losses on the enemy, but the enemy is constantly experimenting. We are fighting back now. And we hope that the intensity of enemy efforts will soon subside," the spokesman said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's death toll in Ukraine since invasion-start has amounted to 339,850. A total of 1,030 Russian soldiers and officers were killed in action in the past day alone.