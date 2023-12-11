European Experts Warn Against Curbing Ukraine Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a joint statement to citizens and leaders of European nations, a group of European experts warned against a decrease in Western support for Ukraine, which is repelling Russian aggression.

The appeal of 18 experts was published by Encompass Europe , Ukrinform reports.

"While Ukrainian forces are struggling on the frontline, unequipped for a long war of attrition, Russia is cranking up its arms production, Europe is falling behind on its promise of ammunition deliveries, and the US, with its upcoming election, is threatening to end its military aid," the appeal said.

According to European experts, refusing to further support Ukraine would render Europe extremely vulnerable.

Kuleba: European Council to consider four issues regarding Ukraine

"We would not return to the Europe of 2021. We would, instead, fall back to a state of permanent insecurity. Europe would be profoundly weakened by the loss of the Ukrainian bulwark and the loss of mutual trust between European states. And we would face an empire emboldened by the demonstration that it can strengthen itself through aggression. It would be a return to the Europe of the 1930s," the signatories emphasize.

According to them, Europe possesses the economic resources to confront Russia. The most urgent measure, they believe, is to coordinate a vast industrial mobilization to supply more arms and ammunitions to Ukraine and, ultimately, to outproduce Russia.

's Landsbergis: Hungary's position on Ukraine "clash of ideologies

"If we fail to make armament efforts today, we would have to make them tomorrow, and-if Russia achieves its objectives in Ukraine-under significantly more difficult and threatening conditions. And we would have lost precious time," experts say.

They emphasize:“If we commit ourselves fully to guarantee Ukrainians a European future, Russia would be no match for us. Russia's strength rests largely on our indecision."

The appeal was signed by 18 experts from Spain, Belgium, Ukraine, Poland, Finland, France, Slovakia, Sweden, Estonia, Germany, and Italy.

As reported by Ukrinform, EU High Representative Josep Borrell, who spoke ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, called for an increase in aid to Ukraine.