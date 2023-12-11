Turkmenistan Weighs Up Expanding Technical Cooperation With FAO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 11. Turkmenistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) discussed issues of expanding technical cooperation, organizing joint events, and opening a representative office in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

According to Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these topics were discussed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Turkmen FM Rashid Meredov, and FAO Subregional Coordinator for Central Asia, Viorel Gutu.

During the discussion, the parties discussed the possibility of conducting regional conferences on climate change and food security in Turkmenistan in collaboration with FAO, stressing that such events would be an essential step toward adapting agriculture to unfavorable climate change.

Meredov emphasized Turkmenistan's commitment to deepen collaboration with the FAO Sub-Regional Office for Central Asian Countries, and Viorel Gutu emphasized Ashgabat's efforts to maintain food security.

At the same time, they reviewed the progress of ongoing FAO regional and technical projects in Turkmenistan.

The parties paid special attention to the possibility of signing a package of new cooperation agreements in such areas as the development of the aquaculture feed supply chain, veterinary medicine, the digitalization of pasture management, and increasing the resilience of water resources to climate change.

Meanwhile, in the middle of this year, FAO and Turkmenistan agreed to launch the first technical assistance project in the country's water sector. Within the framework of the project, it was planned to study folk hydraulic techniques as well as the introduction of innovations such as drip irrigation, sprinkling, and the sprinkler method.