Turkmenistan Weighs Up Expanding Technical Cooperation With FAO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 11. Turkmenistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN
(FAO) discussed issues of expanding technical cooperation,
organizing joint events, and opening a representative office in
Ashgabat, Trend reports.
According to Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these
topics were discussed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers, Turkmen FM Rashid Meredov, and FAO Subregional
Coordinator for Central Asia, Viorel Gutu.
During the discussion, the parties discussed the possibility of
conducting regional conferences on climate change and food security
in Turkmenistan in collaboration with FAO, stressing that such
events would be an essential step toward adapting agriculture to
unfavorable climate change.
Meredov emphasized Turkmenistan's commitment to deepen
collaboration with the FAO Sub-Regional Office for Central Asian
Countries, and Viorel Gutu emphasized Ashgabat's efforts to
maintain food security.
At the same time, they reviewed the progress of ongoing FAO
regional and technical projects in Turkmenistan.
The parties paid special attention to the possibility of signing
a package of new cooperation agreements in such areas as the
development of the aquaculture feed supply chain, veterinary
medicine, the digitalization of pasture management, and increasing
the resilience of water resources to climate change.
Meanwhile, in the middle of this year, FAO and Turkmenistan
agreed to launch the first technical assistance project in the
country's water sector. Within the framework of the project, it was
planned to study folk hydraulic techniques as well as the
introduction of innovations such as drip irrigation, sprinkling,
and the sprinkler method.
