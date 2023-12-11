Celebrate 'Hollywood Holidays' at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai with festive Magic, parades, and unforgettable entertainment

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 December 2023: MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park is unwrapping the magic of ‘Hollywood Holidays’ through a festive celebration filled with parades, street shows, meet and greets and Santa encounters under a magnificent 40-foot Christmas tree until Sunday, 7th January 2024.



This season, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is debuting Home for Christmas, a live stage show at the Hollywood Theatre featuring a grumpy Mr. Humbug determined to avoid the holiday cheer on Christmas Eve in New York City. The story unfolds through lively musical numbers, introducing quirky characters and holiday learnings.



Catch the Hollywood Holidays Parade, where the Smurfs, Shrek, Po, King Julien and other most-loved characters will be joyfully dancing down Studio Central donning their festive-themed attire as they eagerly wait to greet fans. Moreover, guests can delight in captivating street shows at Studio Central – Time to Sleigh! featuring a reindeer-led dance show and Toy Factory Fellas, an enchanting performance by elves and toy soldiers, followed by meet and greets with the talented dancers.



The park’s youngest fans will adore Alex the Lion, Gloria, and King Julien as they bring the holiday magic to life at King Julien's Holiday Stomp. While over at the Smurfs Village, the blue buddies are celebrating the joyous season with the family favourite Smurfmas Show, a lively street dance performance by Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Vanity and Brainy.



MOTIONGATE™ Dubai's festive night market is a must-visit offering delicious crepes, cookies, churros, and cotton candy, all in an alfresco setting. Adding to the holiday cheer, guests can indulge in the holiday special meals featuring a Festive Turkey Carving Set, Turkey Vindaloo, a traditional Christmas Pudding with Vanilla Custard and much more.



Guests can also complete their holiday shopping at the 15 themed retail shops MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, each stocked with an exclusive selection of Hollywood-themed souvenirs, while also enjoy the park’s decorations and lights.





MENAFN11122023007218015494ID1107571594