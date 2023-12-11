Google faces antitrust trial judgement as jury deliberations start in Epic Games' court case

(MENAFN) A federal court jury in San Francisco is set to begin deliberations in an antitrust trial that revolves around whether Google's practices in its Android smartphone app store amount to illegal consumer exploitation and innovation suppression. The trial, initiated by Epic Games, the creator of the popular Fortnite video game, has unfolded over three years, with both Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney providing testimony.



Epic Games' central claim is that Google, leveraging its dominance and control over the Android software powering a majority of smartphones worldwide, has unfairly protected a profitable payment system within its Play Store. Similar to Apple's model for its iPhone app store, Google charges a commission ranging from 15-30 percent on digital transactions completed within apps, generating substantial annual profits.



Throughout the four-week trial, Epic argued that Google's actions constitute an exploitation of its wealth and control, hindering competition and innovation in the Android app market. Google, on the other hand, contends that the commissions are essential to recover the significant investments made in developing and providing the Android software since 2007. The company maintains that its approach fosters a free market, citing the existence of alternative Android app stores, like the one installed on Samsung smartphones.



Epic presented evidence challenging Google's claim of embracing competition, pointing to substantial financial incentives given to companies like Activision Blizzard to dissuade them from establishing rival app stores. The outcome of the jury's deliberations is expected to depend on how the smartphone app market is defined. Epic argues that Google's Play Store functions as a de facto monopoly, inflating prices and discouraging innovation. In contrast, Google portrays a broad and fiercely competitive market that includes not only its Play Store but also Apple's iPhone app store and various Android alternatives. The verdict in this high-stakes case will likely have significant implications for the dynamics of the smartphone app industry.

